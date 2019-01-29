Essex County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2019
Seeds were announced for the Essex County Tournament
36 teams are in the large field. The top 8 teams earned byes the first weekend of action. The field includes four teams ranked in NJ Hoops top 20.
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
This should be very competitive. We see the top two seeds plus Immaculate Conception with a chance to win it. We will stick with our pre-season choice because we feel it s very hard to beat another good team three times plus IC added some new players.
Immaculate Conception over American History
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Immaculate Conception over Newark East Side
PRELIMINARY PLAY-IN GAME
By January 31
38th seeded Science at 32nd seeded Glen Ridge
34th seeded Golda Och at 28th seeded Arts
35th seeded Montclair Kimberley at 29th seeded Belleville
37th seeded Eagle Academy at 31st seeded Weequahic
39th seeded Technology at 26th seeded Nutley
33rd seeded Cedar Grove at 27th seeded West Essex
38th seeded West Caldwell Tech at 30th seeded Newark Academy
2ND PRELIMINARY ROUND GAMES
February 2
winner of Science/Glen Ridge at 17th seeded Orange
winner of Golda Och/Arts at 21st seeded Caldwell
winner of Montclair Kimberley/Belleville at 20th seeded Livingston
Winner of Eagle Academy/Weequahic at 18th seeded North Star Academy
winner of Technology/Nutley at 23rd seeded Shabazz
winner of Cedar Grove/West Essex at 22nd seeded Verona
winner of West Caldwell Tech/Newark Academy at 19th seeded Cristo Rey
25th seeded Collegiate at 24th seeded Millburn
1ST ROUND GAMES
February 9
winner of Science/Glen Ridge/Orange at 16th seeded Newark Tech
winner of Golda Och/Arts/Caldwell at 12th seeded University
winner of Montclair Kimberley/Belleville/Livingston at 13th seeded Barringer
Winner of Eagle Academy/Weequahic/North Star Academy at 15th seeded East Orange
winner of Technology/Nutley/Shabazz at 10th seeded West Orange
winner of Cedar Grove/West Essex/Verona at 11th seeded Columbia
winner of West Caldwell Tech/Newark Academy/Cristo Rey at 14th seeded Bloomfield
Winner of Collegiate/Millburn at 9th seeded Newark Central
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday February 16 at higher seed
winner of Science/Glen Ridge/Orange/Newark Tech at top seeded Newark East Side
Winner of Collegiate/Millburn/Newark Central at 8th seeded Montclair
winner of Golda Och/Arts/Caldwell/University at 5th seeded American History
winner of Montclair Kimberley/Belleville/Livingston/Barringer at 4th seeded Seton Hall Prep
Winner of Eagle Academy/Weequahic/North Star Academy/East Orange at 2nd seeded Immaculate Conception
winner of Technology/Nutley/Shabazz/West Orange at 7th seeded Irvington
winner of Cedar Grove/West Essex/Verona/Columbia at 6th seeded Payne Tech
winner of West Caldwell Tech/Newark Academy/Cristo Rey/Bloomfield at 3rd seeded West Side
SEMIFINALS
Tues February 19 at West Orange HS
FINAL
The championship was be held Saturday February 23 at Essex CC
RECENT YEAR'S RESULTS
LAST YEAR
Newark East Side edged Immaculate Conception 58-54. 6 foot Sr. Jahid Jenkins had 19. 6 foot 3 Syracuse bound Sr. Jalen Carey paced Immaculate Conception with 25.
TWO YEARS AGO
Newark East Side topped West Side 43-38. 6-foot-4 Stony Brook bound Sr. Elijah Olaniyi led with 16.
THREE YEARS AGO
Seton Hall Prep topped Newark East Side 50-44. 6-foot-3 Notre Dame bound Sr. Temple Gibbsscored 15.
FOUR YEARS AGO
Seton Hall Prep thwarted East Orange 70-62 as 6 foot 2 Jr. Temple Gibbs scored 18.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Newark East Side shut down Seton Hall Prep 60-42. 6-foot-1 Sr. Akbar Hoffman had 23. 6 foot 1 So. Temple Gibbs and 6-foot-5 Washington & Lee bound Sr. Joe Sherwood each had 14 for Seton Hall Prep.