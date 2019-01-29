Seeds were announced for the Essex County Tournament

36 teams are in the large field. The top 8 teams earned byes the first weekend of action. The field includes four teams ranked in NJ Hoops top 20.

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

This should be very competitive. We see the top two seeds plus Immaculate Conception with a chance to win it. We will stick with our pre-season choice because we feel it s very hard to beat another good team three times plus IC added some new players.

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Immaculate Conception over American History





THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Immaculate Conception over Newark East Side

PRELIMINARY PLAY-IN GAME

By January 31

38th seeded Science at 32nd seeded Glen Ridge

34th seeded Golda Och at 28th seeded Arts

35th seeded Montclair Kimberley at 29th seeded Belleville

37th seeded Eagle Academy at 31st seeded Weequahic

39th seeded Technology at 26th seeded Nutley

33rd seeded Cedar Grove at 27th seeded West Essex

38th seeded West Caldwell Tech at 30th seeded Newark Academy

2ND PRELIMINARY ROUND GAMES

February 2

winner of Science/Glen Ridge at 17th seeded Orange

winner of Golda Och/Arts at 21st seeded Caldwell

winner of Montclair Kimberley/Belleville at 20th seeded Livingston

Winner of Eagle Academy/Weequahic at 18th seeded North Star Academy

winner of Technology/Nutley at 23rd seeded Shabazz

winner of Cedar Grove/West Essex at 22nd seeded Verona

winner of West Caldwell Tech/Newark Academy at 19th seeded Cristo Rey

25th seeded Collegiate at 24th seeded Millburn





1ST ROUND GAMES

February 9

winner of Science/Glen Ridge/Orange at 16th seeded Newark Tech

winner of Golda Och/Arts/Caldwell at 12th seeded University

winner of Montclair Kimberley/Belleville/Livingston at 13th seeded Barringer

Winner of Eagle Academy/Weequahic/North Star Academy at 15th seeded East Orange

winner of Technology/Nutley/Shabazz at 10th seeded West Orange

winner of Cedar Grove/West Essex/Verona at 11th seeded Columbia

winner of West Caldwell Tech/Newark Academy/Cristo Rey at 14th seeded Bloomfield

Winner of Collegiate/Millburn at 9th seeded Newark Central

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday February 16 at higher seed

winner of Science/Glen Ridge/Orange/Newark Tech at top seeded Newark East Side

Winner of Collegiate/Millburn/Newark Central at 8th seeded Montclair

winner of Golda Och/Arts/Caldwell/University at 5th seeded American History

winner of Montclair Kimberley/Belleville/Livingston/Barringer at 4th seeded Seton Hall Prep

Winner of Eagle Academy/Weequahic/North Star Academy/East Orange at 2nd seeded Immaculate Conception

winner of Technology/Nutley/Shabazz/West Orange at 7th seeded Irvington

winner of Cedar Grove/West Essex/Verona/Columbia at 6th seeded Payne Tech

winner of West Caldwell Tech/Newark Academy/Cristo Rey/Bloomfield at 3rd seeded West Side

SEMIFINALS

Tues February 19 at West Orange HS





FINAL

The championship was be held Saturday February 23 at Essex CC



