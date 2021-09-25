Emmanuel makes college pick
6 foot 5 recent Quality Academy prep postgrad Mike Emmanuel has made his college plans. Emmanuel has committed to Golden West Junior College in Huntington Beach California. He came to Quality Acade...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news