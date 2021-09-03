Emery makes early college pick
6 foot 1 rising Howell senior Zach Emery has made an early college decision. Emery has decided to stay in state play at CentenaryHe averaged 15.5 ppg with 38 treysHe had a high of 31 with five trey...
