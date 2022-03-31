Elnardo Webster RIP

We are a little late with this but wanted to relay the sad new of the passing last week of former St. Peter's star Elnardo Webster

Dr. Webster earned a Bachelor of Science in sociology from Saint Peter's as well as a master's degree and in 2000 he received a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Seton Hall University. While a student, he played a pivotal role on the renowned 1967-68 "Run Baby Run" men's basketball team and went on to play professional basketball for seven years with the New York Nets, Memphis Pros, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Eastern League for the New York Knicks. In 2018 Dr. Webster was named to a list of the top 25 men's college basketball players in New Jersey's history.'

Following a distinguished career in education, Dr. Webster retired from the position of superintendent for Roselle Public Schools and became a consultant for the Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Education as a Highly Skilled Professional. More recently, Dr. Webster has served as director for Saint Peter's Center for After School and Expanded Learning (C.A.S.E.L) funded by a $2.5 million 21st Century Grant from the New Jersey Department of Education Office of Student Support Services. The grant enables the University to partner with three schools in Jersey City to create learning centers that implement a comprehensive approach to the personal development of students. The program also provides approximately 50 Saint Peter's University students annually with meaningful internships in various schools and non-profit organizations throughout the community.

The Saint Peter's Community extends its condolences to Dr. Webster's wife, Sandra, and to his two sons, Elnardo Jr. and Damarko. Please keep Dr. Webster and his family in your prayers. May our devoted trustee, Elnardo Webster '69, '83 rest in peace.

We had the pleasure of spending a season coaching with Coach Webster at Kean University 30 years ago. he was a gentleman and a superb guy.