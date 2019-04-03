Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 18:11:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Ellison Looking for Another New College Home

Cjkcmwk2a5gthvj2ezgr
Malik Ellison
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 6 Pittsburgh guard Malik Ellison is looking to transfer. After already sitting out a season as a transfer and graduating he will be eligible to play next season.The former Life Center star a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}