Ekwauzi makes college pick
6 foot 2 recent Warren Hills grad Blessing Ekwauzi has made his college pick.He has decided to play at Lycoming.As a senior he averaged 12.1 ppg scoring 33 in a win over Middlesex.His junior season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news