Edwards Finds New Home
6 foot 4 junior Xavier Edwards has found his new home.Edwards has transferred from one Hudson County school to another, moving from Marist to Hudson Catholic.As a freshman he averaged 4 ppg and 3 r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news