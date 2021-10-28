Edmond finds new college home

6 foot 3 recent Union grad Jakin Edmond has changed his college plans.

Edmond was headed to play at Raritan Valley CC but has reversed course and is at Middlesex CC.

This past season he led the Farmers to a 9-4 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 57th in the state.

He averaged 15.3 ppg. Edmond was chosen NJ.com 1st Team UCC and NJHoops.com named him All Dunker 4th Team.

As a junior he notched 10.9 ppg and was chosen 1st Team Union County Mountain.

His sophomore campaign he averaged 6.6 ppg.

He was ranked among NJHoops.com top seniors.

