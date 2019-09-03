Fairleigh Dickinson guard Darnell Edge announced that he has signed a professional contract to play with Polpharma Starogard Gdański of the Polish PLK. The two-time All-NEC honoree graduated from the University this past spring after a standout career.

"I can't wait to get to Poland and start the beginning of my professional basketball career with Polpharma in the top tier of the Polish Basketball League," said Edge. "I am very blessed and excited for everything that lies ahead and want to thank all of the coaches, administrators and trainers at FDU for helping me to the position where I'm at. I'll always remember where I came from, Go Knights!"

Edge, who this past summer played for the Utah Jazz at the NBA Summer League, joins Polpharma after averaging 16.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a senior, while shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 47.7 percent from three-point range and 89.4 percent from the line. Edge finished the season ranked third in the nation in three-point percentage and ninth in free throw percentage, while leading the Knights to their first-ever NCAA Tournament game victory and his second NEC Championship.

"What more can I say about Darnell Edge? He is the type of young man and player that should be the role model for all of the young student-athletes growing up out there," remarked FDU Head Men's Basketball Coach Greg Herenda. "Darnell has worked for everything that he has received and now he becomes a true professional and no one is more deserving."

The Saugerties, New York native, who was named All-Met First Team and NABC All-District First Team in his final campaign with the Burgundy and Blue, Edge concluded his illustrious career as a two-time NEC Champion, the program's all-time leader in 3-pointers (201) and ranks 11th in scoring (1,431 points), 10th in field goals made (485), eighth in steals (123).

"Darnell has made his family, his University, and our FDU basketball family so very proud of everything that he has accomplished and this is just the beginning of another great chapter of his life. I know that he will be a great asset to his new club. I am so happy for Darnell and we all surely wish him nothing but the best.

"Edge joins former teammate Mike Holloway as the second Knight to sign a professional contract this summer. In July, Holloway agreed to terms with BC Odessa of Ukraine's Superleague.