Eaves Has College Home
6 foot 1 recent Montclair grad Reid Eaves has found his college home.Eaves is playing for Rhode Island College this seasonThis season he averaged 11 ppg and was chosen 2nd Team All SEC AmericanAs a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news