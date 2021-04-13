Earlington finds new college home
Former Don Bosco star Marcellus Earlington has found his new college home. Earlington is moving on from St. John's after three seasons and headed west to San Diego University.COLLEGE STATS2018-19 S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news