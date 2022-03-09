Dylan Talley RIP

It is with a heavy heart we report the untimely passing for former Life Center star Dylan Talley. Talley was only 32. At this time the cause of death is not known.

COLLEGE CAREER

2009-10 Season - 11.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 2.1 apg at Binghamton

2010-11 Season - 22.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 3.8 apg, 49%, 36% at Blinn JC

Ranked NJHoops.com top 5 junior college sophomores from NJ at an out of state junior college

2011-12 Season - 8.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 40%, 37%, 82% at Nebraska

2012-13 Season - 13.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, 37%, 34%, 74% at Nebraska

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

2007 Summer - All Tournament at SJ All Stars Invitational

2007-08 Season - 56 3’s, NJ Hoops 2nd Team All State Independent

2008 Summer - All Tournament at Mid Atlantic Region AAU, Sonny Hill Hon. Mention, Sonny Hill Futurestars all tournament team, Sonny Hill Hon. Mention

2008-09 Season - 16.2 ppg and was a NJ Hoops 1st Team All Independent selection.

Ranked 15th in the class of 2009 by NJHoops.com

