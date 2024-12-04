Dunneman makes college pick

Monmouth's Jack Collins is one of the NJ Hoopers among the nation's leaders in minutes played
Former Dover star Rafael Castro is one of the NJ Hoopers among the nation's leaders in Double/Doubles
Jasir Lane at Centenary is among Top Newcomers who didn't play last season at a NJ Non NJAC D-3 School
The Patrick School has added a big man from overseas to their 2024-25 roster.
Former Newark East Side star David Olaniyi is the NJHoops.com Juco Player of the Week from NJ
Monmouth's Jack Collins is one of the NJ Hoopers among the nation's leaders in minutes played
Former Dover star Rafael Castro is one of the NJ Hoopers among the nation's leaders in Double/Doubles
Jasir Lane at Centenary is among Top Newcomers who didn't play last season at a NJ Non NJAC D-3 School