Duncsak Makes Choice
6 foot 5 Toms River North Sr. Nick Duncsak has made his college pick.Duncsak has decided to stay in state and play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for Richard Stockton.This season he ha...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news