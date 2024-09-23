Duncan finds new college home

Advertisement

Rivals Rankings Week: Five-Star Countdown for 2025 class

Former Manasquan star Darius Adams is a NJ Hooper earning 5 star rating from Rivals

 • Jay Gomes
Williams makes college pick

5 foot 10 recent St. Joseph's Montvale/Compass Prep star Chris Williams has made his College pick.

 • Jay Gomes
More of the highest ranked NJ Hoops former juco sophs playing D-3 2023-24

Former West Orange/RVCC star Goddy Marc was among the Highest ranked NJ Hoops former juco sophs playing D-3 2023-24   

 • Jay Gomes
Clark makes college pick

6 foot 4 former American History star Marcel Clark has found his college home.

 • Jay Gomes
Reevey finds next home

6 foot 9 Al Tariq Reevey has found his new home.

 • Jay Gomes

