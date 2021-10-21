Dougard makes college pick
6 foot 4 Brick Township senior Jack Dougard has made his college plans.Dougard has decided to stay in state and play at FDU Florham.This past season he averaged 11.8 ppg scoring 23 in a win over Ba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news