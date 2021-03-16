Dortch Looking For another new college home
6 foot 7 former Northern Burlington & Isaiah Christopher Academy star Parker Dortch is looking for a new college home. He will be a grad transfer with another year of eligibility due to the NCAA ru...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news