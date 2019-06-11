Dortch Finds New D-1 College Home
6 foot 7 former Northern Burlington and Isiah Christopher Academy star Parker Dortch has found his next college home.Dortch is transferring from Kaskaskia IL JC to D-1 Loyola Marymount. He had a br...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news