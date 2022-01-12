Donald Polk RIP

6 foot 2 former Camden star Donald Polk has passed away.

After graduating from the high in 1989, he stayed close for college, competing for Rutgers Camden.

He was Team MVP for the1990-91 and 1991-92 seasons. He averaged 13.8 ppg for his college career.

During the 1991-92 season he was selected 2nd Team All NJAC.

He continued to give back to the city after his playing career, serving the youth through his foundation Below the Rim.

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches