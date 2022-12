6 foot 3 Sr. Christian Dominguez has found his new home.

Dominguez has transferred from Somerville to Solebury Prep in Pennsylvania.

He plans to move into the class of 2024

he avearged 13.6 ppg with a high of 32 in a win over Koinoia.

As a sophomore he went for 10 ppg and was chosen NJHoops.com All Skyland Conference Tournament Team

