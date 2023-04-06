News More News
Doherty retires at St. Joseph's Montvale

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Highly successful veteran Coach Mike Doherty has decided to retire as head coach.

He retires after 34 years as Head Coach with a 547-286 record (66 winning %).

The Green Knights won 3 Bergen Jamboree titles

He coaches over 30 players who went on to play college basketball.

The highest ranked by NJ Hoops

JR Inman
6 foot 8

Rutgers

NJ Hoops #3 Class of 2005

Noruwa Agho
6 foot 2

Peddie

Columbia

NJ Hoops #27 Class of 2007

Chauncey Hawkins
5 foot 9

St. Francis NY

NJ Hoops #28 Class of 2017

Nazir Williams
6 foot 2

NJ Hoops #31 Class of 2020

Cornell

Joe Efese
6 foot 6

Central Connecticut State

NJ Hoops #32 Class of 2009

Nate Garvey
6 foot 3

Howard

NJ Hoops #33 Class of 2016

Chris Manon
6 foot 4

St. Thomas More Prep

NJ Hoops #52 Class of 2019

Cornell

Donovan McKoy
6 foot 5

NJ Hoops #52 Class of 2023

Football Yale

Seve Cousins

5 foot 10

NJ Hoops #56 Class of 2002

Delaware State

FDU

Dan Lans
6 foot 1

NJ Hoops #57 Class of 2021

Phelps PA

Cochise JC

Smith Vilbert
6 foot 7

Football Penn State

NJ Hoops #58 Class of 2019

Isaac Hippolyte
6 foot 6

NJ Hoops #59 Class of 2017

Washington Academy Prep

Coastal Carolina

Chowan

Monty Nedd
6 foot 2

NJ Hoops #61 Class of 2023

Charles Sullivan

6 foot 1

Football Hofstra

NJ Hoops #71 Class of 2003

Justin Noelizaire
6 foot 3

NJ Hoops #71 Class of 2023

Ansley Almonor
6 foot 6

NJ Hoops #73 Class of 2020

Our Saviour Lutheran Prep

FDU

