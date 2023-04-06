Doherty retires at St. Joseph's Montvale
Highly successful veteran Coach Mike Doherty has decided to retire as head coach.
He retires after 34 years as Head Coach with a 547-286 record (66 winning %).
The Green Knights won 3 Bergen Jamboree titles
He coaches over 30 players who went on to play college basketball.
The highest ranked by NJ Hoops
JR Inman
6 foot 8
Rutgers
NJ Hoops #3 Class of 2005
Noruwa Agho
6 foot 2
Peddie
Columbia
NJ Hoops #27 Class of 2007
5 foot 9
St. Francis NY
NJ Hoops #28 Class of 2017
6 foot 2
NJ Hoops #31 Class of 2020
Cornell
6 foot 6
Central Connecticut State
NJ Hoops #32 Class of 2009
6 foot 3
Howard
NJ Hoops #33 Class of 2016
6 foot 4
St. Thomas More Prep
NJ Hoops #52 Class of 2019
Cornell
Donovan McKoy
6 foot 5
NJ Hoops #52 Class of 2023
Football Yale
Seve Cousins
5 foot 10
NJ Hoops #56 Class of 2002
Delaware State
FDU
Dan Lans
6 foot 1
NJ Hoops #57 Class of 2021
Phelps PA
Cochise JC
6 foot 7
Football Penn State
NJ Hoops #58 Class of 2019
6 foot 6
NJ Hoops #59 Class of 2017
Washington Academy Prep
Coastal Carolina
Chowan
Monty Nedd
6 foot 2
NJ Hoops #61 Class of 2023
Charles Sullivan
6 foot 1
Football Hofstra
NJ Hoops #71 Class of 2003
Justin Noelizaire
6 foot 3
NJ Hoops #71 Class of 2023
6 foot 6
NJ Hoops #73 Class of 2020
Our Saviour Lutheran Prep
FDU