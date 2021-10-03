Dodard has college plans
5 foot 10 recent Elizabeth grad Pascal Dodard has made his college plans.He has decided to play for Essex County CollegeLast season he helped Elizabeth to a 9-4 record and final NJHoops.com ranking...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news