In Mark DiRugeris's one season as Head Coach at his alma mater he led his team to a 21-12 record, Group 1 state championship and final NJ Hoops ranking of 52nd in the state.

But he was asked to resign after violating a NJSIAA rule.

As a player at Woodbury he averaged 20.7 ppg as a senior and was named to NJ Hoops All Shooters 1st Team, NJ Hoops All Surprises 1st Team, NJ Hoops All Leaders Team.

He played his college ball at Chestnut Hill in Pennsylvania and became an assistant there before returning to Woodbury.

He was ranked as NJ Hoops 76th best player in the class of 2009.