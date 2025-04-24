in other news
AJ Altobelli career coverage through NJHoops.com
Career coverage of AJ Altobelli through NJHoops.com
• Jay Gomes
Altobelli makes college pick
5 foot 11 Union Catholic senior AJ Altobelli has made his college pick.
• Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers Selected 1st Team All GSAC D-2 Juco
Najee Graham was among the NJ Hoopers selected D-2 Junior College All-GSAC 1st Team
• Jay Gomes
Zan finds new college home
6 foot 6 former Rutgers Prep star Ryan Zan has found his new college home.
• Jay Gomes
Bethea looking for next college home
6 foot 4 former Immaculate Conception star Zion Bethea is looking for his next college home.
• Jay Gomes
Diogene makes college pick
