Diamond Makes College Plans

Julian Diamond
Julian Diamond (Burlington County Times)
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 3 Pemberton senior Julian Diamond has made his college plans.Diamond has decided to stay in state and play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for Ramapo.This season he averaged 14.2...

