Diallo makes new college pick
6 foot 6 former Patrick School National star Babacar Diallo has made his new college commitment.The Navarro JC soph has committed to Kansas City.After the Patrick School he started a postgrad seaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news