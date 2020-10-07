Diallo Makes Makes Plans
6 foot 5 recent Patrick School National grad Babacar Diallo has made his plans for this season.Diallo is spending a postgraduate season playing for Sunrise Christian Academy.After the season he was...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news