Diallo Makes College Pick
6 foot 5 recent Patrick School National grad Babacar Diallo has made his college plans.Diallo is headed to St. Peter's where he is hoping to play this season. Diallo was spending a postgraduate sea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news