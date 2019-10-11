News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-11 16:15:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Diallo Finds New Home

Babel Diallo
Babel Diallo
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 10 senior Babel Diallo has found his new home. Diallo has left the state and headed south. He has transferred to Collins Hill in Suwanee Georgia.Last season he helped the Grey Bees to a 25-5...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}