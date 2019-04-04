Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-04 13:47:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Deveney Makes Plans

Kdljixvs0ww2atgianmo
Connor Deveney
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 Shawnee Sr. Connor Deveney has made his plans for next season.Deveney has decided to spend a postgraduate season at the Hun School.As a senior Deveney averaged 18 ppg with 52 treys. He was...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}