Deveney Makes College Pick
6 foot 4 former Shawnee and recent Hun School postgraduate Connor Deveney has made his college pick.The two sport star has decided to play football at Richmond.As a senior at Shawnee Deveney averag...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news