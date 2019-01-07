Dennis Getting Interest in Two Sports
5 foot 11 Long Branch Senior Marc Dennis is generating college recruiting interest in two sports. For football he is hearing from Delaware Valley, Kings, Susquehanna, Stony Brook Bryant and Salisbu...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news