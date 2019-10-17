News More News
basketball

Delgado Finds College Home

Jonathan Delgado
Jonathan Delgado
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
5 foot 9 recent Hudson Catholic grad Jonathan Delgado has found his college home.Delgado is a freshman at Albertus Magnus in New Haven Connecticut. 21-6 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 26th...

