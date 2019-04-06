Ticker
basketball

Delaney Finds New Home

Tim Delaney
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
6 foot 8 Villanova R/S Jr. Tim Delaney has found his new college home. Delaney is transferring to D-1 Adelphi. At Adelphi he will be teammates with his younger brother Andrew who will be a freshman...

