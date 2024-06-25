Del Santro makes college pick
6 foot North Hunterdon senior James Delsantro has made his college pick.Delsantro has decided to stay close to home and play at Raritan Valley CC.This season he averaged 13.7 ppgm with 39 treys. He...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news