Dejean has new college home
6 foot former Marist High School star Christian Dejean has found his newest college home.He has transferred from New Mexico Military Junior College to St. Thomas University a NAIA school in Florida...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news