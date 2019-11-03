DeJean Finds New College Home
6 foot former Marist grad Christian Dejean has made his new college plansDejean has transferred from Raritan Valley Community College to New Mexico Military Junior College.Last season at RVCC he av...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news