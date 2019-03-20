Ticker
De Los Santos Makes Pick

Milo De Los Santos
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
6 foot 2 Hopewell Valley Sr. Milo De Los Santos has made his college pick.He has decided to stay close to home and play in the rugged NJAC for Richard Stockton.This season he helped Hopewell Valley...

