De Los Santos Makes Pick
6 foot 2 Hopewell Valley Sr. Milo De Los Santos has made his college pick.He has decided to stay close to home and play in the rugged NJAC for Richard Stockton.This season he helped Hopewell Valley...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news