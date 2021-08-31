Day makes college pick

6 foot recent Ranney grad Brian Day made his college plans.

Day has decided to attend St. Joseph's College in West Hartford Connecticut

As a senior he helped Ranney to a 9-1 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 17th in the state

He averaged 2.5 ppg his two seasons at Ranney.

He was selected to NJHoops.com All Non Starter 3rd Team

He transferred to Ranney from St. John Vianney after his sophomore season.

