News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 13:24:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Dawson Finds Next College Home

In7tnlzldx6311umfzom
Jayden Dawson
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 3 former Teaneck and and current Morris County College freshman Jayden Dawson has found his next college home. Dawson will be transferring to Nyack. This past season, as a freshman he avera...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}