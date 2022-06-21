Davis makes plans
6 foot 6 Hudson Catholic senior Aaron Davis has made his plans for next seasonThis season he helped Hudson Catholic to a 22-3 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 9th in the state.He transferred...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news