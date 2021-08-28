Davis makes college pick
6 foot 3 recent Prestige Prep star Jawaad Davis has made his college plans.The former Snyder star has decided to stay in state and play at Bergen Community College.As a senior he helped lead Snyder...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news