Davis finds new home
6 foot 6 rising senior Aaron Davis has found his next home.Davis has transferred from St. Benedict's to Hudson Catholic.He came to St. Benedict's from Bay Shore on Long Island.He plans on going int...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news