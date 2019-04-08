Davis Finds New College Home
Former Covenant College Prep and Hoboken star Justin Davis has made his new college plans.Davis has signed a Letter of Intent to play at Kilgore Junior College in Texas.As a senior Davis averaged 2...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news