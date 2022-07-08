David Musial makes college pick
6 foot 4 recent Don Bosco grad David Musial has made his college pick.Musial has decided to stay in state and play at Drew University.He helped Don Bosco to a 24-5 record and final NJHoops.com rank...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news