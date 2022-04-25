David Mager career coverage & state rankings through NJHoops.com
6 foot 4 Dwight Englewood senior David Mager just announced his college decision to attend Pepperdine.NJHoops.com has covered his high school career. A look at the coverage and state rankings
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news