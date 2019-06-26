News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-26 08:35:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Daniels-Porter Makes College Pick

Owdrvhistxmsxwvbtaq0
Isaiah Daniels-Porter
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 former Carteret and current Covenant College Prep postgrad Isaiah Daniels-Porter has made his college plans. Daniels-Porter is headed to Division 2 Wilmington University in Delaware.As a s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}