Daniels-Porter Makes College Pick
6 foot 4 former Carteret and current Covenant College Prep postgrad Isaiah Daniels-Porter has made his college plans. Daniels-Porter is headed to Division 2 Wilmington University in Delaware.As a s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news