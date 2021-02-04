Daniels Finds New College Home
6 foot 2 former Monroe star Josh Daniels has found his next home.After one strong season at Middlesex CC, Daniels has transferred to Kean.This past season he averaged 15.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 1.6 apg ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news