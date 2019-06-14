News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 13:33:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Daniels Makes College Pick

Ungviseeoam2xou38d3p
Josh Daniels
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

5 foot 11 Monroe Sr. Josh Daniels has made his college plans.Daniels has decided to stay close to home and attend Middlesex County College.Last season he led the Falcons to a 17-11 record and final...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}