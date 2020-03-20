News More News
Cyran Makes College Choice

Connor Cyran
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
6 foot 4 Saddle River Day senior Connor Cyran has made his college pick.Cyran has decided to attend Mount St Mary's CollegeThis season he led Saddle River Day to a 22-4 record and final NJHoops.com...

